Elderly shopper praises Clitheroe's caring supermarket staff after fall

A grateful Clitheroe pensioner who fell and injured his back while shopping on New Year's Day has thanked the kind supermarket staff who looked after him and his wife.

Mr Tony Leecy (80) was shopping in Sainsbury's, Clitheroe, when he fell and injured himself. He was unable to get up and before he can call for help, quick-thinking staff members came to his aid and remained with him and his wife, Ann (72), until the ambulance arrived.

Once the paramedics were at the store on Moor Lane, Mr Leecy was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital and Good Samaritan staff member, Callum, accompanied Mr Leecy to the hospital and remained with him until he was discharged six hours later.

Mr Leecy said: "It was very busy at the supermarket at lunchtime on New Year's Day. One minute I was shopping and the next, I was on the floor and was unable to get up. Callum and his store colleagues kept talking to me until help arrived as I couldn't move and had to be transported on a spinal board. Once the emergency services arrived, Callum decided to come to the hospital with me, while his colleague, Soul, drove my wife home. I kept telling Callum to go back to work as I was undergoing various tests including X-rays and it was taking a long time, but he refused to go and stayed with me until after 5-45pm when I was discharged."

He added: "Acts of kindness like this restore your faith in human nature. I am still a bit sore and shaken from the incident, but cannot thank staff, especially Callum enough for all their help and support. They were absolutely brilliant."

Danielle Shaw, store manager at Sainsbury’s Clitheroe, said: “We’re really proud of the kindness demonstrated by Callum and all our colleagues. We always want to do everything we can for our customers and wish Tony a speedy recovery.”