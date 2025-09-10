People from all backgrounds came together for a special interfaith event last weekend.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at Daneshouse Community Centre on Saturday, it was held to celebrate 1,500 years of the Prophet Muhammad.

Organiser Imam Ghulaam Mustafa Nawaz said: “I am extremely humbled and overwhelmed at the support we received. I am extremely grateful to the Burnley community for showing up in good numbers for our interfaith community event in Burnley, marking 15 centuries of the beloved Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was a chance for us to unite under one banner, under one purpose, and one aim. The aim was unity, love, and compassion. These are teachings that we see from the prophetic life of the noble prophet, peace be upon him.

Eight photos from an interfaith event in Burnley marking 1,500 years of Prophet Muhammad.

"Last but not least, I want to thank all our guest speakers. It was an honour listening to you speak. We had the legendary Mohammed Shafiq hosting the event. We had nasheeds from the group, Khushbū-e-Hassān, renowned nasheed artist Talha Tariq, and our very own Mohammad Jabbar.

"Our guest speakers were absolutely amazing and we covered some much-needed topics: Beatrice Foster, Afrasiab Anwar, Ishtiaq Mohammed, Zulkernehn Hayat, Aamir Saeed (lecturer at Burnley College), Faz Patel, Maryam from Lancashire Mind, Oliver Ryan MP.

“We were also blessed by the presence of the Islamic scholars Hazrat Allama, Muhammad Sajid, Mawlana Abuzar Sahib, and Qari Abdur Razzaq Shakir Sahib.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would also like to thank our local councillors and political leaders who didn’t get a chance to speak but showed us so much support: Nussrat Kazmi, Sehrish Lone, Aurangzeb Ali, Shah Hussain, and the one and only Ch Shafiq Ul Qamar.

Eight photos from an interfaith event in Burnley marking 1,500 years of Prophet Muhammad.

"I mentioned in my talk that I have a goal of leaving Burnley better than the way I found it and today was a big step in that direction. Today, our event proved that Burnley can and will stand united against the face of racism and hatred towards one another.

"I want to end my message in a line in honour of my beloved prophet, peace be upon him: ‘All leadership, all authority, all greatness – reached its completion and perfection in Muhammad.’”

Here are eight photos from the event: