Eight photos of Burnley folk dressed up in their spookiest outfits this Hallowe'en

By Laura Longworth
Published 1st Nov 2024, 13:23 BST
The spooks are out on the town!

Here are eight photos of Burnley folk dressed up in their spookiest outfits this Hallowe'en:

Alastair (nine) as Grimace and Benedict (seven) as a ghost at the Hallowe'en junior parkrun in Padiham.

1. Alastair and Benedict

Alastair (nine) as Grimace and Benedict (seven) as a ghost at the Hallowe'en junior parkrun in Padiham.

Isla (seven) and Joshua (seven) as Sally and Jack from Nightmare Before Christmas, and Olivia (nine) as Draculara from Monster High.

2. Isla, Joshua and Olivia

Isla (seven) and Joshua (seven) as Sally and Jack from Nightmare Before Christmas, and Olivia (nine) as Draculara from Monster High.

Jaxon (four) dressed as Chucky for his reception school party.

3. Jaxon

Jaxon (four) dressed as Chucky for his reception school party.

Angelina (seven), Arabella (six) and Delilah (five).

4. Angelina, Arabella and Delilah

Angelina (seven), Arabella (six) and Delilah (five).

