Ed Sheeran set to perform live in Leeds tonight

Thousands of Ed Sheeran fans are expected to descend into Leeds this evening for one of the region's biggest ever gigs.

International pop star Ed Sheeran will be performing at Roundhay Park tonight and tomorrow on the final leg of his record-breaking Divide world tour.

The two gigs, supported by Lewis Capaldi and The Darkness, as well as a mystery opener, are set to attract around 80,000 music fans to the picturesque park.

The "Shape of You" singer's Divide tour has seen the talented artist dominate the live sphere over recent years, becoming one of the most in-demand live acts of all time. By the end of Sheeran’s 2019 homecoming dates, Ed will have sold two million tickets on the Divide tour in his native UK! Not forgetting this year’s UK stadium run – the UK’s biggest-ever solo tour [without a band], which included four sold-out nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Ed announced a swarm of 2019 European dates last month, following the news of his first-ever, and long sold-out, South Africa tour.

In addition, next year’s homecoming shows will mark a special end to Ed’s ‘Divide’ campaign – an award-winning album that has exceeded 15.5 million global sales, spawned an array of global No.1 singles including “Shape of You” and “Perfect”, and seen Sheeran cement his legacy as the defining artist of his generation.

Music lovers attending the gigs this weekend in Leeds are advised heavy rain and strong winds are forecast.

Doors will open from 4pm today and Ed Sheeran is expected to take to the stage at 8-30pm.