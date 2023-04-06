That is the warning of a Brierfield animal sanctuary that fears many people will adopt rabbits this month and later abandon them.

The warning comes after Quaker Animal Rescue & Rehabilitation in Holden Road rescued six rabbits dumped in wasteland and a back alley last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bethany Cook, who runs the charity, said abandoning them in the wild is “harsh and cruel” because predators like foxes “will tear them apart.”

One of the rabbits rescued by Quaker Animal Rescue & Rehabilitation.

She added: "Abandonment of rabbits is something we see frequently. Domesticated rabbits will not survive in the wild, they do not have survival instincts, such as predator awareness or foraging or burrowing instincts.

“There are also many diseases that wild animals carry, which will ultimately cause a domestic rabbit to succumb to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I beg anyone that can no longer care for their rabbit to contact a reputable rescue/sanctuary who will be able to assist, whether that is take your rabbit or direct you to another rescue.”

The UK rabbit population is at an all-time high of 1.5 million ( a50% increase in just one year). With rescue centres across the UK being at total capacity, national charity Rabbit Welfare Association & Fund is urging people to adopt rather than buying pets.

Bethany Cook, owner of Quaker Animal Rescue & Rehabilitation, with one of the abandoned pet rabbits.

The charity witnessed a massive boom in rabbit ownership during lockdown, with families believing the animal would be easier to manage than a cat or dog. It claims numerous breeders and pet shops did not sex the species correctly leading to rapid overbreeding and abandonment into the wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quaker rescue has paused its own adoption process until after Easter to prevent people adopting rabbits on a whim.

Beth said: “Before thinking about getting a rabbit, you should do a lot of research and consider whether it is the best pet for you.

“There is a lot of misinformation around rabbits being easy care pets that can be bound to a cage or hutch.

“There are a number of factors to consider, the main ones being: rabbits have complicated diets; they are social animals, therefore need a lot of attention; they require a large space to exercise and live; they chew on things; vet care can be expensive as they are fragile and complex animals and they can live 12 plus years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad