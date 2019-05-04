East Lancashire to observe one minute silence in memory of brave firefighters

Firefighters in Colne will stand silent at 12pm today in a mark of remembrance.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Today is Firefighters Memorial Day and an important day for all serving and retired firefighters.

"The day honours the sacrifice of firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty, acknowledging the courage and dedication of generations of firefighters, including those who serve our communities today.

"Our stations around the county will be honouring colleagues lost in the line of duty at 12 noon today."