Eager Beavers roll up their sleeves to help make Burnley look blooming great

A group of environmentally aware Beavers were out in force this week planting bulbs in one of Burnley's most popular parks.

Members of the 19th St Stephen's Beaver Scouts were in Scott Park to plant flower bulbs above one of the bowling greens.

The children hard at work during the bulb planting session

The bulbs for the raised beds were bought with money fund raised by the group and also through subs.

While taking part in the project the children learned about plants and worms and why they matter to the environment.

The youngsters were complimented on their drive and passion by visitors to the park who commented how young people have so much passion to change things.

The children and their leaders, James Barnett and Troy Crawford, were thanked for their fantastic efforts by Ted Dew on behalf of the Friends of Scott Park.

Scouting in Burnley is really growing and if your child ( scouting is for boys and girls) wants to join in or

you want to help as a leader or attend to show your hobby or activity to groups please get in touch via

nicholas.brown@burnleyandpendlescouts.org.uk