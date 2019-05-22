Drunk Colne woman "arrested for her own safety" after trying to run into the road

A drunken middle-aged woman was held back by concerned members of the public as she tried to run into the road in Barrowford, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Tracey Thompson was abusive to those trying to protect her and when police turned up near the Lounge Bar she was arrested for her own safety.

The 49-year-old has a record for drink-related offences, but has been out of trouble since December 2017.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told the hearing police arrived at about 8pm. The defendant had been running into the road and people were concerned for her safety. She appeared dazed and was being restrained so she couldn't.

The prosecutor continued: "She told police to leave her alone. She was arrested for her own safety apart from to prevent any further disturbance to the public."

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, told the Bench: "I'm really ashamed and sorry it happened. I have been in recovery for quite a long time and it was an unfortunate relapse. I had gone back into treatment and live in a recovery house. I'm just hoping it will never happen again."

Thompson, of Keighley Road in Colne, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Gisburn Road on April 21. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was told to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.