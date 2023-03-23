Her debut novel was picked up by Golden Storyline Publishers, an American agency that publishes books in the UK and internationally.

‘Through the Hazel Tree’ is a young adult fantasy fiction, with themes of witchcraft, mystery, LGBTQ+ inclusivity, and plenty of drama with a strong female protagonist. The novel has been three years in the making and is set in the witchy wonderland of ‘Felicia.’

Writer Anna Kirkup (21) with her debut novel 'Throught the Hazel Tree'

Anna (21) ,who has recently graduated from Edge Hill University with a degree in English and Creative Writing, is holding a book launch party at Pendle Forest Sports Club on Saturday, April 22nd, from 7:30pm until 11pm. Entry is free and there will be a raffle and games with proceeds donated to Lancashire Women’s Charity.

Anna, who lives in Fence with her parents, Paul and Helen, said: “None of this would have been possible without the support of my friends, family and lecturers at Edge Hill University. I hope to see some friendly faces at the launch.”

Currently working at Scruples Menswear in Barrowford, one of the first people to purchase Anna’s novel was owner Stephen Collins who has confessed to being her ‘number one fan.’

Anna, who attended Nelson and Colne College, is also a talented singer and songwriter and at the age of 17 she wrote Entirely Up To Me, a track with a serious message behind it to make people, women and men, think about their actions and how they behave towards others.