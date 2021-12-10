Dream holiday up for grabs in special raffle for Pendleside Hospice

The winner of the Pendleside Hospice competition will be able to choose a holiday of their choice – either winter or summer – anywhere in the world up to the value of £6,000

The winner will be able to choose a holiday of their choice – either winter or summer – anywhere in the world up to the value of £6,000 plus VIP transfers including champagne and nibbles.

Energy company Businesswise Solutions, of Lomeshaye, are the main sponsors of the holiday draw and are supported by Protec, Santa’s Pizza, Pendle Court Day Nursery and Northbridge Vending Company.

Second and third prizes have been donated by Althams and Bertrams.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sammi Graham, Pendleside’s head of events and marketing, said: “We are very excited because it’s the first time we have raffled an expensive luxury holiday and the winner has the choice to choose wherever they want to go in the next two years.

“The winner has the chance for it to be for themselves, a couple or for a group of people, so it could be, for example, girls’ trip to Ibiza, a family holiday to Disney World or a couple’s holiday in the Caribbean.

“And at this time of year why not buy the raffle tickets as a Christmas gift for a family member or friend.”

VIP transfers, provided by Holiday Transport Service, are based on flights from Manchester or Liverpool and from being picked up within a 15-mile radius of Burnley.

The holiday must also be booked through Travel Counsellors, and is for one holiday only.

Raffle tickets cost £2 each and can be bought online at https://www.pendleside.org.uk/holiday-of-a-lifetime, from the hospice reception or by calling 01282 440120.

People taking part must be over the age of 16. The draw will be made on Friday, March 25, 2022.

If the holiday is more than £6,000 the winner will need to pay the difference in costs and there can’t be a cash refund for any holidays booked below the amount specified.

If the winner cancels the holiday no cash refund can be given.

Second prize in the raffle is an Althams Travel £250 voucher to be used between June 2022 and June 2023.