Drawing festival set to showcase artistic skills and talents of artists in Clitheroe

Calling all budding artists!

By Sue Plunkett
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 11:38 am

A drawing festival is taking place in the Ribble Valley this Saturday (August 6th) where a number of different activities will be laid on for all age ranges and artistic abilities.

Draw Clitheroe is a mainly free event being organised by the Chamber of Trade and Ribble Valley Arts department with the involvement of a number of others including Trinity, Clitheroe Town Council, Lancashire County Council and Lucie Cooke of the Lucie Cooke Studio.

Artists of all ages and abilities are invited to take part in drawing festival Draw Clitheroe this Saturday

Lucie said: "I will be hosting a collaborative art piece where people can drop in and help create a window display on a shop in the town centre.

"There will also be a window art trail map available where people can go on a trail around town of 24 shops with my window art."

Anyone who would like more information about the event is asked to go to https://www.drawclitheroe.co.uk

