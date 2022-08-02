A drawing festival is taking place in the Ribble Valley this Saturday (August 6th) where a number of different activities will be laid on for all age ranges and artistic abilities.
Draw Clitheroe is a mainly free event being organised by the Chamber of Trade and Ribble Valley Arts department with the involvement of a number of others including Trinity, Clitheroe Town Council, Lancashire County Council and Lucie Cooke of the Lucie Cooke Studio.
Lucie said: "I will be hosting a collaborative art piece where people can drop in and help create a window display on a shop in the town centre.
"There will also be a window art trail map available where people can go on a trail around town of 24 shops with my window art."
Anyone who would like more information about the event is asked to go to https://www.drawclitheroe.co.uk