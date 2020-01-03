Dozens support seasonal market fundraiser at Ribble Valley community centre

Billington and Whalley Community Centre was the ideal venue for a Christmas market which raised hundreds for a worthwhile charity.

Preston-based charity S.E.E.D’s Christmas market raised a fantastic £450 to ensure it can continue to provide its vital services across the region. Attractions at the festive fundraiser included a host of stalls with local business, Candles and Crafts; freshly made cakes, toys, home-made toiletries and wooden/textile crafts as well as the team from The Cheese Counter offering the chance to stock up on festive delights.

A tombola stall packed with kind donations to the charity prior to the event and entertainment from the South Pennine Singers and a grotto for Santa and his elves kept guests of all ages entertained throughout the day at Billington and Whalley Community Centre.

Shelley Perry, CEO for the charity said: “We were absolutely delighted with the turnout on the day and want to thank each and everyone one of you for supporting the charity. We hope you were as impressed with the quality and variety on offer from our wonderful stall holders as we were and the children certainly had a smile on their faces with a visit from the main man himself, Santa. With mulled wine, mince pies and plenty of stocking fillers on offer from the many stalls, it was certainly a festive, fun Christmas market and we can’t wait to do it all again next year already! S.E.E.D which stands for Support and Education for Eating Disorders is a registered charity providing a support network to sufferers of eating/food/weight related issues and their family and friends. S.E.E.D doesn’t receive any funding so events like this are the lifeline of the charity and the £450 raised will go to ensuring they continue to provide the vital support services."