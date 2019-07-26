Downham Pre-school 'outstanding' in every way

One of the Ribble Valley’s most popular pre-schools has scored ‘Outstanding’ in every single aspect of its provision in the most recent report carried out by Ofsted.

The inspection found that Downham Pre-School’s leadership and management, the quality of provision in the Early Years Foundation Stage and outcomes for children were all of the very highest standard that can be expected.

Particularly singled out for praise were the experienced and highly qualified staff, the individual attention given to the children and links with parents, as well as the exceptional opportunities that the children are gaining from an active outdoor learning experience. The "vibrant and dynamic" culture, flourishing education and rapid learning progress created as a result are all

praised very highly by the inspector.

The inspector commented: “Children arrive extremely happy and excited. Their imaginations flourish in this exciting environment. Staff constantly offer meaningful praise and children are confident and independent. Staff’s high quality teaching successfully engages children in learning and promotes their expanding vocabulary and knowledge of the world they live in.

“Children are sociable, show great respect for one another and their manners are impeccable. Children make the best possible start and gain outstanding skills for their future learning. "Highly effective teaching ensures that children gain early reading, writing and mathematical skills extremely well,” she concluded.

Delighted with the report, pre-school manager, Susan Carter, said: “It’s a fantastic credit to all the staff’s dedication and hard work to achieve maximum scores across the board in what is a rigorous assessment process.

"We are all delighted that the staff were praised particularly for their vigilance in providing an extremely safe and secure environment for children as well as our ‘seamless’ routines and the parental satisfaction with all aspects of provision.”