Up to £4,000 per property is available

Calling all Ribble Valley households – if you live in a cold or damp home, funds are available to help you stay warm.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ribble Valley Borough Council’s affordable warmth grant is available for the servicing, repair and replacement of boilers, radiators and heating appliances.

But if you need help act quick, because the grants are only available for as long as funds last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grants help low-income households in receipt of means-tested benefits, or with a gross household income of less than £31,000, and with vulnerable members, such as the over-65s, under-fives and pregnant women, those with cardiovascular and respiratory problems, a disability or mental health condition, stay warm.

Up to £4,000 per property is available for the servicing, repair and replacement of boilers, the purchase of oil-filled heaters and dehumidifiers, or dedicated home energy assessments by the Home Improvement Agency.

Mark Hindle, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s health and housing committee, said: “There are a high number of hard-to-heat properties in Ribble Valley and our affordable warmth fund aims to help those vulnerable households stay warm. Improving the health and wellbeing of local people is one of the council’s key priorities and we are keen to offer this much-needed help to anyone living in a cold or damp home.”

The affordable warmth fund is administered by Ribble Valley Borough Council on behalf of Lancashire County Council.

Further details and application packs are available at ribblevalley.gov.uk.