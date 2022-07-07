Donations for two Burnley charities after rotary club raises a record £30,000

Stepping down as president of Clitheroe Rotary Club, after two years in the post, Jenni Schumann relfected on what she and her team have achieved in her term, including initiatives such marshalling covid vaccination clinics, collecting 90 tonnes of aid for Ukraine and collecting unwanted items including computers and sewing machines, to forward them countries like Africa where they can be given a new lease of life.

Other organisations supported include Marie Curie by collecting vast quantities of foil pill blister packs, from which the aluminium is separated from the plastic and sold on by Superdrug, to support the charity.

Representatives of some of the charities who received a donation from Clitheroe Rotary Club are pictured with their cheques

Anyone wishing to continue to donate blister packs, can now drop them off at the Rose and Crown, Castle Street, Clitheroe, during normal opening hours.

Over 1,400 coats were collected last autumn at the Clitheroe collection point for Wrap Up East Lancashire.

On the environment front, rotarians and friend planted hundreds of trees at Highmoor and Waddow Hall together with tidying up several public gardens and collecting litter.

As Jenni handed over her responsibilities to new president, Karin Wilson, she was able to make year end donations of over £10,000 to local and international charities.

Retiring Clitheroe Rotary Club president Jenni Schumann hands over her chain of office to incoming president Karin Wilson

This was in addition to donations made earlier in the year, generated by various fund raising activities, such as Clitheroe Castle bonfire, street collections, Santa's Sleigh, charity golf day, supporting Macmillan Cancer Support and East Lancs Hospice, along with the Ukrainian relief fund and Shelterbox for areas hit by natural disasters.