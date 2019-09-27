Domestic abuse service will help Burnley families and beyond

Calico's SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services have been commissioned by Lancashire County Council to deliver a new countywide service that will be delivered alongside existing domestic abuse refuge services with the creation of Lancashire Refuges.

Lancashire Refuges will offer emergency safe accommodation and specialist support to victims and survivors of domestic abuse using a single point of access to accept referrals from across Lancashire 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with a dedicated referral helpline - 0300 303 3581.

The support will include temporary emergency accommodation, including Jane’s Place; the only complex needs Recovery Refuge in the North West.

Specialist domestic abuse support staff are trained to deliver tailored support to all victims and survivors including those from BAME and LGBTQI communities, children and young people, those with additional complex needs, those with additional mobility, sensory, physical and learning needs and male victims.

Lancashire Refuges can accommodate larger families through safe house provisions and can also assist in accommodating pets via established pet foster services and employees at The Calico Group.

Helen Gauder, managing director at SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services, said: “We are delighted to lead the delivery and development of safe refuge services though Lancashire Refuges and to positively influence and shape services for victims and survivors of abuse over the coming years.

“We are fully committed to delivering best quality accommodation with specialist bespoke support, keeping all victims and survivors safe and supporting them towards safer, healthier and happier futures. We are working to strengthen and extend refuge services to ensure we can sustain and grow our services to meet the increasing demand for safe refuge spaces in Lancashire.”