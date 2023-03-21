DJ raises £1,350 for Pendleside Hospice and Casual Minds Matter in 48 hour music marathon at Burnley nightspot Remedy
A popular Burnley DJ has raised the grand total of £1,350 after smashing a 48 hour non stop gig.
Carl Andrew was at the decks in Burnley’s Remedy nightspot for the challenge which started at Friday at 5pm and ended at 5pm on Sunday.
Speaking after a well earned night’s sleep Carl said: “It’s been a very emotional weekend. The messages and comments throughout this whole experience have been amazing and my appreciation is beyond words.
“ I went through so many emotions and feelings but you all helped me get through it and I would like to thank everyone who has supported me.
“I can't even begin to express how happy I am, each and every one of you that donated should be proud because your donations will go to help make a difference.”
The money will go to Pendleside Hospice and Casual Minds Matter. A DJ in for over two decades 41-year-old Carl is dad to Nancy (eight).