DJ raises £1,350 for Pendleside Hospice and Casual Minds Matter in 48 hour music marathon at Burnley nightspot Remedy

A popular Burnley DJ has raised the grand total of £1,350 after smashing a 48 hour non stop gig.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:51 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 15:53 GMT

Carl Andrew was at the decks in Burnley’s Remedy nightspot for the challenge which started at Friday at 5pm and ended at 5pm on Sunday.

Burnley Nightlife: 16 fantastic photos of St Patrick's Day celebrations and the ...
Speaking after a well earned night’s sleep Carl said: “It’s been a very emotional weekend. The messages and comments throughout this whole experience have been amazing and my appreciation is beyond words.

All smiles for DJ Carl Andrew (centre) after completing a 48 hour on stop music gig with Remedy owner Madge Nawaz (left) and friend Joe Traff
“ I went through so many emotions and feelings but you all helped me get through it and I would like to thank everyone who has supported me.

“I can't even begin to express how happy I am, each and every one of you that donated should be proud because your donations will go to help make a difference.”

The money will go to Pendleside Hospice and Casual Minds Matter. A DJ in for over two decades 41-year-old Carl is dad to Nancy (eight).

Carl with his little girl Nancy
