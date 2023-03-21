Carl Andrew was at the decks in Burnley’s Remedy nightspot for the challenge which started at Friday at 5pm and ended at 5pm on Sunday.

Speaking after a well earned night’s sleep Carl said: “It’s been a very emotional weekend. The messages and comments throughout this whole experience have been amazing and my appreciation is beyond words.

All smiles for DJ Carl Andrew (centre) after completing a 48 hour on stop music gig with Remedy owner Madge Nawaz (left) and friend Joe Traff

“ I went through so many emotions and feelings but you all helped me get through it and I would like to thank everyone who has supported me.

“I can't even begin to express how happy I am, each and every one of you that donated should be proud because your donations will go to help make a difference.”

The money will go to Pendleside Hospice and Casual Minds Matter. A DJ in for over two decades 41-year-old Carl is dad to Nancy (eight).