DJ Carl Andrew never misses a beat when he is on his beloved decks.

But nightclubbers were stopped in their tracks on Saturday night when he cut the music and proposed to his girlfriend Claire Seager.

“I nearly lost my composure when it came to it, and everything I had planned to say went right out of my head,” said Carl, who went down on one knee at nightspot Remedy, where he has been a regular DJ for the past decade.

“I thought of so many extravagant and romantic ways I could have proposed, but it just seemed right to do it here at Remedy, “ said Carl. “This is like my second home and the people here are like family to me.”

Remedy owners Madge Nawaz and Gaz Ali, and all the staff at the bar were in on the secret, and when Claire accepted Carl’s proposal everyone went wild clapping and cheering. Claire said: “I hadn’t planned to go out on Saturday and I popped out for a quiet drink with some friends and of course, we ended up at Remedy.

“It really was the perfect place for Carl to propose as the place means a lot to both of us.”

The couple met when Carl was the DJ for Claire’s 40th birthday party at Lowerhouse Cricket Club last year. After that they kept bumping into each other on night’s out and became friends. Romance soon blossomed and they became ‘official’ at Christmas.

Burnley DJ Carl Andrew proposed to his girlfriend Claire Seager during a set at Burnley's Remedy nightspot. They are pictured here at the bar with owners Madge Nawaz (left) and Gaz Ali

Carl, who has a daughter Nancy (nine) and Claire, who is mum to Oliver (13) and 18-year-old Amelia are now planning to tie the knot in 2026 in a church wedding. Claire said: “We both said that neither of us wanted to get married but then we did talk about it and it just feels right.”