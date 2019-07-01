Direct bus service from Earby to Skipton reinstated after two years

Bus users in Pendle are celebrating the reinstatement of a bus service into Skipton.



The direct bus service between Earby and Skipton has been reinsated after a gap of around two years following changes to the timetable by bus company Transdev.

That meant that anyone in Earby wanting to travel to Skipton or vice versa had to change buses in Barnoldswick, which often involved a long wait between services.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson and ward councillors had campaigned to have the service reinstated. A survey of Earby residents, in partnership with Churches Together, was even undertaken to demonstrate the need for the service.

Now, thanks to Stagecoach Bus Company and Lancashire County Council, the 280 Service will serve Earby five times a day, six days a week in each direction. The new service also provides a direct link from Earby to Preston.

Mr Stephenson said: “I am pleased our case has finally been listened to and this much needed direct service to Skipton has been reinstated. Many people in Earby study or work in Skipton and this new direct link will dramatically improve their daily commute.”

The Stagecoach service commenced on June 17th and will run every day expect Sundays.