Diary date for adoption meeting

Anyone thinking about starting or growing their family through adoption is invited to an information evening to find out more.

The event will be held on Tuesday, July 9th, at County Hall, on Fishergate Hill in Preston, from 6 to 7-30pm. The event forms part of the county council campaign that will be running over the summer to recruit adopters.

Following a short presentation, members of Lancashire County Council's adoption team, including social workers, will be available to answer questions, talk you through the process, and offer confidential advice.



County Coun. Phillippa Williamson, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: "We need people from all backgrounds to offer a permanent home and family to children who are not able to live with their birth family. You must be over 21, and live in Lancashire or close by, but whatever your race, gender, sexuality, living arrangements, age or employment status, we want to hear from you.



"What matters to us are your personal qualities and that you are able to provide a loving home where you can support and look after a child throughout their childhood and beyond.



"This event will take place as part of the campaign that we will be running over the summer to raise awareness of adoption."



Adoptive parents are needed for children from young babies up to eight years of age, and particularly people willing to keep families together by adopting siblings.



Brothers and sisters are among the children who wait longest to be adopted, as there are not enough people coming forward who are able to give them a safe, permanent and loving family.



Among the 32 Lancashire children currently ready to be adopted, there are four two-sibling groups and two three-sibling groups.



County Coun. Williamson added: "I'm hoping that we can encourage people to at least think about adopting two or more children.



"We keep brothers and sisters together whenever we can. For children who cannot be brought up by their own parents, those sibling relationships take on extra importance. In the midst of the trauma and losses these children experience, being placed with a brother or sister can be an important source of comfort and support, and give them the opportunity to grow up together.



"However, we know that adopting siblings might not be for everyone, and we still need adopters to come forward to look after children of all different ages and circumstances."



Further details about the information evening and adoption in general are available online at www.lancashire.gov.uk/adoption or by calling the adoption team on 0300 123 6723.



There's no need to book for the adoption information evening - you can just turn up. Free parking is available on the Arthur Street car park, next to County Hall, and the Pitt Street entrance is accessible for disabled people.

