Drag queen brunch a hit at Burnley bar

Drag queen Diana DoGood burst onto the scene in Burnley at the weekend to host her first brunch.

By Sue Plunkett
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 11:40 am

Diana, aka as Ollie Joseph, held the audience in the palm of her hand with a stunning performance of music, song and dance at Penny Black bar on Saturday. And the next brunch event has already been lined up for Good Friday.

Read More

Read More
Apprentice's idea secures £38,000 grant for new project celebrating Burnley's hi...

Ollie said: “Burnley has very little LGBTQ+ visibility and it’s my goal to create one and spread a message to others that even in this small town you can be who you want to be, your true authentic self.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Drag queen Diana DoGood aka Ollie Joseph

"I will keep fighting for LGBTQ+ equality within our town because I know if I had seen visibility like our event growing up life would have been so different and much easier.”

Diana also thanked her team, Yasmin and Natalia Nawaz, of Penny Black and Hannah Kay, Katie Roberts and Sophia Daley.

Diana DoGood with some of her fans at the drag queen brunch
Drag queen Diana DoGood at her first brunch at Burnley's Penny Black bar
BurnleyLGBTQ+