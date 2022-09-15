Developer pulls plans to build houses on land between Burnley primary school and popular pub
A plan to build 32 houses and apartments on a former allotment site next to a Burnley school has been withdrawn.
The news comes as a relief to residents who had raised objections to the scheme, submitted by Taylor Developments of Manchester, on the site in Liverpool Road.
The plot is wedged between the Sycamore Farm pub and Lowerhouse Junior School.
The application was to build five two-bedroom apartments; five three-bedroom apartments; nine three-bedroom houses and 13 four-bedroom properties.
Welcoming the news that the application had been withdrawn ward councillor Lorraine Mehanna, who organised a petition against the development, said: "We had major concerns about entrance and exit to the site on what is already a busy road and I will continue to fight any proposal to build houses on this site."
When the plan was first submitted a traffic consultation response from Lancashire County Council stated that while it did not have any objections to the 'principle of the development' it did have concerns around the access onto Liverpool Road being close to the traffic lights.
Clearance work began on the site in January, 2019, prompting speculation about what was happening to it. The area was fenced off while dozens of trees, old sheds and vegetation were cleared from the area.
Coun. Mehanna said she would like to see the land transformed into a garden area.
She said: "It is the ideal spot for people to sit and rest after a walk or an area for the community to meet. There are already a number of trees protected by preservation orders on the site and it is a haven for birds and wildlife."