The news comes as a relief to residents who had raised objections to the scheme, submitted by Taylor Developments of Manchester, on the site in Liverpool Road.

The plot is wedged between the Sycamore Farm pub and Lowerhouse Junior School.

Developers have withdrawn a plan to build homes on this former allotment site in Liverpool Road in Rosegrove, Burnley

The application was to build five two-bedroom apartments; five three-bedroom apartments; nine three-bedroom houses and 13 four-bedroom properties.

Welcoming the news that the application had been withdrawn ward councillor Lorraine Mehanna, who organised a petition against the development, said: "We had major concerns about entrance and exit to the site on what is already a busy road and I will continue to fight any proposal to build houses on this site."

When the plan was first submitted a traffic consultation response from Lancashire County Council stated that while it did not have any objections to the 'principle of the development' it did have concerns around the access onto Liverpool Road being close to the traffic lights.

Clearance work began on the site in January, 2019, prompting speculation about what was happening to it. The area was fenced off while dozens of trees, old sheds and vegetation were cleared from the area.

A view of the former allotment site in Burnley's Liverpool Road where developers have pulled plans to build 32 homes

Coun. Mehanna said she would like to see the land transformed into a garden area.