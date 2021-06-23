'Devastated' family pay tribute to biker with 'heart of gold' after fatal Haslingden crash

A motorcyclist - who has now been named as 35-year-old Martin Walden from Haslingden - was travelling along Grane Road when he turned left onto Holcombe Road at around 4pm on Wednesday (June 16).

Shortly afterwards, Martin left the road before crashing into a lamp post after losing control of his bike.

He was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital with "serious head and chest injuries" but died on Monday (June 21).

In a tribute, Martin’s family said: "We are understandably devastated by the loss of Martin. He was a loving son, dad, brother and uncle.

"Martin, known by many as 'Priddle', lived for his bike and his family. Martin had a heart of gold and had a massive impact on everyone he met.

"Martin will be sadly missed by all who knew him."

The family of Martin Walden, who sadly died following a collision in Holcombe Road, have paid tribute to him. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw Martin's Suzuki GSX on Grane Road or St Crispin Way prior to the collision.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, from Lancashire Police's Tactical Operations, said: "This collision has resulted in the death of a much-loved family man and my thoughts remain with Martin's loved ones at this time.

"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances which led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to get in contact with police."

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting incident reference number 1020 of June 16.

