Designer dresses to be auctioned from £1 at charity ladies' day in Burnley

The CARES for Labels ladies' day will be held at Penny Black, Burnley.

The fashion show and auction, to be held at Penny Black in Hargreaves Street, will take place on Saturday, July 24th.

Organised by Labels for CARES, the designer clothes shop in Burnley town centre, every penny raised from the event will go towards buying life-saving equipment for Burnley General Hospital.

CARES donated £75,000 to the hospital last year so they could purchase an endoscope and scope guide to help detect early cancer in adults and children.

The ladies' day will start at 1-30pm with every dress modelled throughout the afternoon available to buy at auction the same day...all with a starting price of £1.

CARES representative Anthony Fairclough said: “We have sold a lot of tickets for the event so it’s going to be buzzing on the day.

"Each lady will get a goody bag, there’s going to be an auction for £200 dresses starting at £1 and a raffle where prizes include, a fragrance hamper courtesy of JT Lloyds worth over £500, Fortnum & Mason wine hamper, meal for two at Continentals, breaks away, personal chef experience, premium tickets to a Tom Jones gig and much much more; all for a great local cause."

Tickets are £28 and include afternoon tea, fizz, and live music.