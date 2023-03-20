Many things fell apart during lockdown - but not Design Rewind, a pop-rock duo launching its second album next month after the pandemic "stopped it in its tracks" for two years.

Billy Strahan Jr and Jonathan Towers, who formed the band in 2016, will release Room 96 on Wednesday, April 19th, via all streaming platforms after being forced out of the recording studio by Covid-19 restrictions.

Refusing to let the hiatus put them off finishing the record, they will finally celebrate its launch by hosting a party on Saturday, April 22nd, at The Electric Circus in Bank Parade, Burnley.

Jonathan Towers and Billy Strahan Jr, of Design Rewind.

Singer and drummer Billy said: "We were stopped in our tracks by the Covid-19 pandemic, so the songs are actually from 2019 when they were half-completed. They haven’t changed since then. The album was on hold for two years, and we started to record again last year."

The pair, now both 34, have been friends for 20 years and began playing music as pupils at St Theodore's RC High School. They have been in and out of bands together ever since.

"At that age, the heavier the music, the better," said Billy.

After playing in a metal band, they parted ways but reunited to write original music.

"As we got older, we developed more mature influences and became more open-minded and experimented with other things.

"The best way to describe Design Rewind is Hall & Oates meet The 1975."

Speaking about the group's development since its debut record, Billy added: "If the first album was in the 70s, this has a more 80s feel. We've experimented more with electronic sounds. We used to be in metal bands, so we’re big rockers and are going back to our roots.

"The album is named after one of the tracks about a hotel room where corrupt politicians and rock stars go to do their dirty deeds. Other songs talk about homelessness, relationships breaking down, pulling girls in a club: a big mix of stuff."

One of the many elements making the band unique is that Billy gives as much to the vocals as he does to drumming.

"It’s rare to see singing drummers, and I give both everything. I think it’s one of our draws. I have been drumming for 25 years, so I have a lot of experience."

Design Rewind's hard work has certainly paid off, and it has plenty to look forward to, having scored the headlining slot at Bands on the Square in Barnoldswick, and playing Burnley Live.

But first: the album launch.

"It’s exciting. It’s giving me a good boost of confidence to get back into it all. We have a great show lined up and are working to take it to the next level. We have a few opportunities to do that, and doors have started to open.

"We were once two young lads no one knew, and now lots of people know us. But we feel we’ve only started to scratch the surface."

And, Billy added: "Our ultimate dream is to play in big stadiums - so we best keep going."

The show will be supported by bands Bad Heritage and The Social, and DJ Kingy. Doors open at 7pm.