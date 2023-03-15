George Greenwood (eight) with his mum Sammy. The big hearted youngster is collecting Easter eggs for children spending Easter in hospital

The founder of Depher CIC donated 250 Easter eggs to George Greenwood’s appeal for poorly youngsters in hospitals in Burnley and Blackburn.

George’s mum, Sammy, said she was ‘blown away’ with James’ kindness adding: “James said George is an inspiration to him so he wanted to support his campaign again this year but we never expected that amount. I cried I was so over whelmed I couldn't believe it.”

George with some of the Easter eggs he collected last year

The youngster first started his Easter campaign three years ago at the start of the covid pandemic. Then just five, George, asked if he could sell some of his own toys to buy Easter eggs for young patients. Sammy took him to buy some that they could donate and, touched by her son's generous gesture, she shared his story on social media. After that George was inundated with donations of eggs.

In 2021 George, who suffers from respiratory problems, was too poorly to run the egg campaign but last year he was back. And this year’s campaign looks like it will be bigger and better than ever.

Sammy, of Colne, added: “We've had some amazing support again from family and friends and even people we haven't met wanting to help him. He makes me so proud. He's just a kind hearted boy who wants to make everyone happy. He told me that when he has to into hospital and people are kind it helps him to get better so he wants to do that for others.”

All donations will be dropped of with the charity ELHT&Me the week before Easter so they can be taken to the children’s wards. Cash donations have also been coming in so George and his mum are going to buy some Easter activity and sticker books for children who can’t have chocolate.

Caring George Greenwood is collecting Easter eggs to cheer up children who have to spend the holiday in hospital