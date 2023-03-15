Depher founder James Anderson donates 250 Easter eggs to caring Pendle schoolboy's campaign to cheer up youngsters spending Easter in hospital
A caring schoolboy’s annual mission, to make sure children forced to spend Easter in hospital don’t miss out on chocolate treats, has got off to a flying starts thanks to Burnley plumber James Anderson of Depher.
The founder of Depher CIC donated 250 Easter eggs to George Greenwood’s appeal for poorly youngsters in hospitals in Burnley and Blackburn.
George’s mum, Sammy, said she was ‘blown away’ with James’ kindness adding: “James said George is an inspiration to him so he wanted to support his campaign again this year but we never expected that amount. I cried I was so over whelmed I couldn't believe it.”
The youngster first started his Easter campaign three years ago at the start of the covid pandemic. Then just five, George, asked if he could sell some of his own toys to buy Easter eggs for young patients. Sammy took him to buy some that they could donate and, touched by her son's generous gesture, she shared his story on social media. After that George was inundated with donations of eggs.
In 2021 George, who suffers from respiratory problems, was too poorly to run the egg campaign but last year he was back. And this year’s campaign looks like it will be bigger and better than ever.
Sammy, of Colne, added: “We've had some amazing support again from family and friends and even people we haven't met wanting to help him. He makes me so proud. He's just a kind hearted boy who wants to make everyone happy. He told me that when he has to into hospital and people are kind it helps him to get better so he wants to do that for others.”
All donations will be dropped of with the charity ELHT&Me the week before Easter so they can be taken to the children’s wards. Cash donations have also been coming in so George and his mum are going to buy some Easter activity and sticker books for children who can’t have chocolate.
Drop off points are Krafted by Kasey on Colne Market, which is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Anyone who would like to help can also email Sammy on [email protected]