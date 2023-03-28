Depher: Burnley charity founder to star on TV alongside Alan Titchmarsh
A Burnley charity founder will hit TV screens up and down the country next week.
James Anderson, who helps provide free food and heating services to people in need via Depher, will star alongside Alan Titchmarsh on ITV’s Love Your Garden next Saturday.
The Good Samaritan amassed “thousands” of nominations to have his garden transformed by the celebrity gardener’s team during the episode.
Pride of Britain winner James said: “I was nominated by thousands of people from all over the UK. It’s humbling that so many people nominated me. Alan turned up one day, which I didn’t have a clue about it. I thought someone was turning up about Depher.”
Commenting on his garden before the makeover, he added: “It was a right mess. Flags were stuck out and we didn’t have time to fix it.”
The transformation was “amazing”, says James, who is keen to tune in himself to see how the expert team achieved the finished result.
"I didn’t the progress stage by stage, just the beginning and the end. I want to see the middle bits and how they did it. I’ve been waiting 12 months.
"I’m going to enjoy my garden. It’s a place I can reflect, talk to my wife, spend time with my children and think of other things to make Depher bigger and better. We have been expanding and now reach every corner of the country.”