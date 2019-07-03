Demolition of Nelson 'eyesore' to make way for new McDonald's

The demolition of perhaps Nelson's most infamous 'eyesore' - the town centre's multi-storey car park - has begun.



The former car park and bus station in Broadway is to make way for Nelson's very first McDonald's outlet, first revealed by the Nelson Leader in January.

The Nelson Committee on Pendle Borough Council approved an application to build Nelson's first ever franchise of the famous fast food outlet when it met recently.

Spearheaded by Reedley-based developer Mohammed Asjad's Future Properties (1st) Ltd, the development is expeced to create a mixture of up to 65 full and part-time jobs.

Pendle Council leader, Coun. Moahmmed Iqbal, said: "The multi-storey car park could have been described as an iconic building but people complained of it being an eyesore so demolition is a positive step in the redevelopment of the town centre."

The news is also likely to be welcomed by many Nelson residents who have seen the site become the scene of several suicides and attempts over the years.

In fact, the number of suicides from the building prompted the council in 2009 to pledge to spend £10,000 on security measures to prevent more deaths. Grilles and fencing were added to the top floor to prevent people jumping from the top.