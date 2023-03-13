Peter Shaw started as a player in the 70’s with Hill’s Pharmaceuticals in the Pendle Saturday League and went on to enjoy success as a player and manager with Nelson Grammar School Old Boys in the same league.

Peter spent many years as a volunteer with Colne Dynamos and Colne FC and lists watching the Dynamos at Wembley in the Royal box with Bert Millichip as one of his highlights. He has always had a keen interest in local football and has sponsored the Pendle Charity Sunday League’s prestigious Peter Shaw Trophy since 1976.

The photo shows Peter Shaw (second from right) being presented with his award by the Lancashire Football Association League Development Officer, John Tracey, watched on by League Secretary, Chris Hogan and Chairman, Phil Caine.

Peter was appointed as the league’s president in 2014 and still helps out with the day-to-day activities involved with running the league and can often be seen on the touchlines on Sunday mornings. In 2018 Peter organised a dinner to celebrate 50 years of the Pendle Sunday Charity League which was attended by more than 400 people and raised over £7,000 for prostate cancer charities.

The Lancashire Football Association League recognised Peter’s commitment by presenting him with a certificate and long service medal at an event held at the county ground in Leyland.

In the letter the FA Chief Executive Officer Mark Bullingham told Peter hewas ‘ valued more than you know.’