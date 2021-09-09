Decison day on controversial housing application Burnley residents claim will destroy green space and education centre that could be given new lease of life

That is the question furious residents are asking Burnley Council in their campaign against a proposed housing development which is due to be discussed today.

A second meeting to garner support for the protest against a planning application to demolish the former short stay school, known as the Isaac Centre, in Harrogate Crescent, and erect 44 new houses, has been submitted to Burnley Council.

The meeting was well attended and included residents and ward Labour councillors Asif Raja and Usman Arif, who have lodged their official objections to the council and those involved in the planning process.

Protestors show their objections to a plan to tear down a former education centre an build homes on it.

Also lending their support were Green Party councillors Andy Fewings, Andrew Wight and Andrew Newhouse.

Resident Stewart Nutter said: "The residents still hope that some way can be found to save this excellent location so that it can be put to better use to serve the community, than it just being totally destroyed to build houses which aren’t even needed.

"Surely the destruction of valuable green space like this is something that a council, which has recently declared a climate emergency, should absolutely not allow to happen in its town."

Coun. Newhouse said he had been door knocking in the immediate area and found almost unanimous opposition to the development.

He said: "I want to say a huge thank you to Stewart and the residents - for the hard work and community spirit they have shown in opposing these damaging plans.