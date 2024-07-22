Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former long standing contributor to the Clitheroe Advertiser newspaper has died at the age of 94.

Brian Nightingale wrote numerous stories under the byline ‘Sprite’ about the club runs, time trials and camping adventures of the Clitheroe Clarion Cycling Club. The 1949 winner and course record holder in one hour 29 minutes and four seconds of the Clitheroe-Settle-Clitheroe time trial, he later promoted it as an open event, with many illustrious riders and winners over the 25 years of his promotion.

He was also active in the National Clarion, serving for a while as president. He was also a regular visitor to the Clarion House at Rough Lee - at the "Back o' Pendle" (from the Clitheroe point of view).

On leaving Clitheroe Grammar School in 1945, Brian served an electrician's apprenticeship at the Ribble Cement Works. He left there for his national service in the early 1950s in the Royal Air Force, mainly at West Malling in Kent, serving in 85 squadron. He always talked about working on Gloster Meteors, and in his later years was able to visit the Elvington Air museum near York, and see one of the last remaining Meteor jet fighters currently being restored there.

Brian married Elizabeth Tomlinson of Chatburn in 1952 and, after some further years at the cement works, he went to work as electrician at Stonebridge Cotton Mill in Chatburn. During the 60s he was treasurer of the local electricians union branch, while on the committee of the National Clarion, and then serving a spell in the newly formed Civil Defence. The couple had five children, Christopher, Stephen, Christine, Stephanie and Gwyneth, and the family enjoyed ‘epic’ camping trips in an old blue Bedford va, known affectionately as the ‘Magic Bus.’

In the 70s the family moved to Pimlico Road in Clitheroe, and Brian was always proud of his view straight down Princess Avenue, looking at the ‘Breast of Pendle’. He was keen to point out where 'the witch' could be seen when a dusting of snow filled the gully on Pendle.

Brian lived in the house for 52 years, marking a tenure if 100 years of Nightingales with that address. His grandfather, William Henry Nightingale, had moved from Tockholes, via Darwen, to Hare Hill at the other end of Pimlico, in 1915 until his death in 1961. His other grandfather, Charles Downham, was signalman at the Eshton Terrace box, and Brian would carry his dinner-time sandwiches to the signal box during his school years.

Through the 80s and into the 90s, Brian worked at Brockhall Hospital, still as electrician, many days riding there on his bike. On retiring, he and Elizabeth, who was passionate about ballroom dancing, organized dances at the Pendle Club and at Longridge. He then became school governor at both St James, and at Bolton-by-Bowland schools. He felt he should involve himself more in the school, so for some years served as the ‘lollipop-man’ at St James.

When the Clarion came into a sum of money from a fortuitous 1960s investment, Brian did philanthropic work taking groups of schoolchildren to the Velodrome at Manchester. In his later years he participated in Veterans in the Community, and over several years as Chairman of Clitheroe Royal British Legion branch, participated in Remembrance Day, up at the Cenotaph on the Castle grounds. He was for most of his adult life a member of Trinity Methodist Church. Brian leaves his children and also seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He also had two step grandchildren and several step great grandchildren.

Paying tribute to his father, Brian’s son Stephen said: “My dad and his articles will be remembered by many in Clitheroe. He lived a long, full and consequential life. He was well-known locally through his many activities, and in Clarion circles nationally as well.”