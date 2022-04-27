Raymond Threadgold never had a day off work until he lost his arm in an accident in the printing press in 1974. Undaunted by the accident, as soon as he was allowed home Raymond went straight to the pub to enjoy a pint.

Raymond, who was known for being a joker, began at the Express as an apprentice at 15 and later became a book binder before moving to the printing press. Raymond returned to work after his accident as a caretaker driver until retirement.

Raymond Threadgold, who spent 44 years working at the Burnley Express, has died at the age of 87.

A loyal Claret, Raymond loved playing dominoes, snooker, darts, fishing and tending his garden and allotment.

Raymond, who died in the Hill View Care Home, Rawtenstall, leaves daughters June, Anne and Angela to his first wife Betty and five grandchildren Luke, Matty, Jack, Harry and James.