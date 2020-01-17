Death of Burnley Labour Party stalwart honoured for her community work

A Burnley Labour Party stalwart, awarded the MBE for her charity work, has died.

Mrs Wyn McGeorge, who was Mayoress of Burnley in 1988 when her late husband Ken was Mayor, was awarded the MBE in 2012 for her charity and community work.

Former Burnley Labour MP Peter Pike paid tribute to her.

He said: "I am sorry to hear of the sad death of Wyn who died in Burnley General Hospital last night. She was a stalwart of the Labour Party for many years and had held various offices in the party during that period.

"She was the widow of former council leader Ken McGeorge and a former Mayoress of Burnley. Wyn served on the Mayoress's Committee for a long period raising money for the Mayor's Charity Fund.

"Wyn was also chairman of Calico Housing for a number of years and was awarded the MBE for her charity and community work.

"She will be very much missed by many people and I extend my sincere sympathy to all her family."

Wyn last appeared in the Burnley Express in 2016 when she was honoured by having a block in a new housing development named after her.

Mrs Wyn McGeorge opened the Calico development at Primrose Mill in Briercliffe.