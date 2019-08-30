Daredevil gran from Read taking on fastest zip wire in Europe for 70th birthday

A daredevil gran is preparing herself for the fastest zip slide in Europe to celebrate her 70th birthday.

Jean Taylor will, in the words of her son Stuart, be "throwing herself off a Welsh cliff side" when she attempts Velocity 2 tomorrow in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

Described as "a bit mad" by Stuart, Jean had originally wanted to do a parachute jump for her landmark birthday, and has also tackled white water rafting in the past.

Jean, who worked for 35 years as an auxilliary nurse on the Edith Watson maternity unit at Burnley General Hospital, will be supported on the day by five of her six grandchildren and her three children Jackie, Stuart and Jennifer.

Stuart said: "As a family we're not a bit surprised that mum wanted to do something different for her 70th. We think she's got a bucket list of daredevil attempts or something.

"She's a real livewire so we couldn't stop her if we wanted. Mum's really enjoyed her retirement, she's always going abroad and likes to socialise with her friends around the area. She's also a keen member of Read Bowling Club.

"Pendleside Hospice is a charity whichis close to many of our hearts."

