Daneshouse breakfast chat brings communities together

A community chat offered an opportunity for people in Daneshouse to come together and talk about issues that matters to them in the area.

Building Bridges in Burnley organised the event in conjunction with the Calico Housing Group, held on Friday morning at the Chai Centre, Hurtley Street, Burnley.

It started with an English breakfast, prepared and served by the Chai Centre staff.

The event came about as a result of the course many people from Burnley attended with the Tim Party Jonathan Ball Peace Foundation in Warrington, to train people in running community dialogues and conflict resolution.

The first of three community dialogue events, with the next two to be held in Burnley Wood and Padiham.

More than 20 people attended and were asked to consider a series of questions: how they would describe the area to an outsider; whether it was was good for living for everyone; and do everyone respect the area and what the threats/challenges the area faced.

Lots of diverse and strong views were expressed and shared which will be collated and put in a formal report which will be shared with local council, relevant agencies and organisations.

Bea Foster, a trustee of Building Bridges, said: "More than 20 people from different backgrounds met together to share and discuss their concerns about how they could improve their area. Lots of lively conversation took place."

Mozaquir Ali, director of Building Bridges in Burnley, said: "The event was a very successful first community dialogue of the three we plan to hold around Burnley.

"It brought together people who otherwise may not have come together at all. We look forward to the next two community chats and hope more people would take up the great opportunity it offers to discuss, share concerns and share visions for their area."