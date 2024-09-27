Dance4Wez event to honour Burnley teen 20 years after his death
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wesley McDevitt, who travelled all around the North-West following his favourite DJs and MCs , was 18 years old when he died in 2004.
'Dance4Wez' is taking place at Hidden in Burnley on Saturday, from 9pm until 3am. All ticket money from the night will be donated to Headway, a charity that supports and cares for people who have suffered brain injuries.
DJs include Pete Daley, Sempie, Nicki B, LP and Keefy, with MCs Hodge, Av-e, Arkie, Leroy and Wesley's favourite, Master C. Wesley's mum and dad, Cathy and Andy, will also be in attendance.
Keefy said: "Wesley was the life and soul of the party so it's only right we throw a big party in his memory and raise some money in his memory ."
Tickets, which are £10, can be purchased on the Skiddle website by searching 'Dance4Wez'. Pay on the door is also available, but purchasing a ticket in advance is advised.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.