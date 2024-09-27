Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dance music event to mark the 20-year anniversary of a much-loved Burnley teenager's death is being held this weekend.

Wesley McDevitt, who travelled all around the North-West following his favourite DJs and MCs , was 18 years old when he died in 2004.

'Dance4Wez' is taking place at Hidden in Burnley on Saturday, from 9pm until 3am. All ticket money from the night will be donated to Headway, a charity that supports and cares for people who have suffered brain injuries.

DJs include Pete Daley, Sempie, Nicki B, LP and Keefy, with MCs Hodge, Av-e, Arkie, Leroy and Wesley's favourite, Master C. Wesley's mum and dad, Cathy and Andy, will also be in attendance.

Keefy said: "Wesley was the life and soul of the party so it's only right we throw a big party in his memory and raise some money in his memory ."

Tickets, which are £10, can be purchased on the Skiddle website by searching 'Dance4Wez'. Pay on the door is also available, but purchasing a ticket in advance is advised.