Damage to Burnley footbridge well used by students branded a danger to the public

Vandals have kicked out a panel from a footbridge in an area of Burnley well used by students.

The bridge, which leads from Trafalgar Street to Sandygate Square, is located near to UCLan's Victoria Mill campus and the On the Banks development.

Member of the public Tess Gilbert reported the damage to Burnley Council last Tuesday and said she was disappointed it was not repaired immediately. Council workmen have since been out to make the bridge safe.

Tess said: "I use the bridge regularly, as do a lot of people including parents with small children. The gap caused by the damage wasn't very big but it was big enough for a small child to climb through and the drop to the bottom is quite far.

"I emphasised most adamantly how dangerous this was as there were no signs to make the public aware of the danger.

"I was shocked that two days after I reported it to the council that no hazard sign or safety work had been carried out."

A council spokesman confirmed council workers were on site within half an hour of being alerted by the Burnley Express.

The spokesman added: "The bridge is being made safe. The gap is being boarded up temporarily until a new toughened glass panel is installed.

"The area surrounding Victoria Mill has been totally transformed in recent years. It is sad that a mindless individual should want to trash their town. The incident has been reported to the police by UCLan, so if any readers have any information, we would encourage them to contact the police."