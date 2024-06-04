D-Day 80th anniversary: Two special events in Burnley will mark historic milestone
and live on Freeview channel 276
A short memorial service will be held at 11am on Thursday in the Peace Garden (next to Burnley Central Library). It will be led by Father Roger Parker and will include a sounding of the Last Post, a two-minute silence, the Reveille and the opportunity to lay wreaths at the end of the service.
At 9-15pm, a beacon will be lit at the Singing Ringing Tree, off Crown Point Road as part of a national chain of beacons across the country. There will also be five "Peace Lamps" to reflect the five Normandy beaches Allied soldiers landed on in 1944.
Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Shah Hussain, will read the national tribute to those who took part in the historic event, and there will be mini-torches for members of the public. Everyone is welcome to take part in both events to mark this historic milestone.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.