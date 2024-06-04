Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the public are invited to join two events in Burnley that will mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

A short memorial service will be held at 11am on Thursday in the Peace Garden (next to Burnley Central Library). It will be led by Father Roger Parker and will include a sounding of the Last Post, a two-minute silence, the Reveille and the opportunity to lay wreaths at the end of the service.

At 9-15pm, a beacon will be lit at the Singing Ringing Tree, off Crown Point Road as part of a national chain of beacons across the country. There will also be five "Peace Lamps" to reflect the five Normandy beaches Allied soldiers landed on in 1944.

