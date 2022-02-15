Curtain raised on new cinema for Burnley care home

The space has been designed with movable furniture to ensure the space is perfect to relax and enjoy a movie in, but can also be changed and adapted to accommodate other activities or events when needed.

The renovation to the cinema room, and adjoining conservatory, with dark furniture and patterned wallpaper, have given the room an atmospheric cinema theatre feel, whilst keeping the room well-lit with spotlights and designer ceiling lights.

Soft furnishings have been carefully selected to provide tactile stimulation for residents during the film and artwork is displayed featuring legends of film.

Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Mark Townsend, opened the new cinema room at Bank Hall Care Home

To mark the opening of the space, Violet Duckworth, who has been a resident at Bank Hall for many years, cut a ceremonial ribbon. Staff and the people they care for were welcomed to walk the red carpet and settle in to watch a group favourite ‘Singin’ In The Rain’ while also enjoying some popcorn and homemade cakes.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley, Coun. Mark Townsend and Mrs Kerry Townsend also attended the grand opening where they were introduced to staff and residents of the home before touring the new space as well as other areas of Bank Hall.

Megan Jefferson, from Bank Hall, said: "It was an honour to welcome them both into the home and for them to spend so much considered time speaking with residents, sharing feedback about the new cinema room and meeting members of the care home’s team too.

"There are many benefits of picking up a bag of popcorn and relaxing in front of the big screen, especially for the people we care for at Bank Hall.

"Movies can help reminisce and feel nostalgic, especially when watching a film from your childhood. Watching nostalgic movies can help provide comfort and meaning to a person’s experiences and help them start conversations with others too.