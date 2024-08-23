Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Finalists for Burnley’s first-ever awards programme recognising the borough’s cultural organisations and individuals have been revealed.

The Culture Burnley Awards is being run by Burnley Leisure & Culture, which promotes a host of cultural, heritage, and entertainment events and activities across the borough, particularly at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre.

The awards ceremony takes place at The Mechanics on Thursday, September 5th, and will be hosted by legendary broadcaster John ‘Gilly’ Gillmore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wide-ranging criteria – which is divided into eight categories – covers heritage, visual arts, music and singing, theatre, performance, dance, film and broadcast, literature, digital art, photography, craft and creativity, cultural education, and ‘behind the scenes’ roles such as production and direction.

The Culture Burnley Awards will take place at the Burnley Mechanics on Thursday, September 5.

BLC’s cultural manager Charlotte Steels said: “As a cultural sector we are not always good at shouting about what we do or taking the time to reflect and celebrate the talent and achievements that help to make Burnley shine.

“The event is part of the activity that will help to raise the profile of culture in Burnley and work towards Burnley’s Year of Culture in 2027, shining a light on the fantastic cultural events, individuals, organisations, projects, partnerships and more that happens across the borough.”

The evening will feature entertainment from local dancers and musicians, including Next Level Dance, who will be opening the event with a high energy performance, and Burnley’s favourite busker, singer and guitarist Lewis Brindle will also be performing.

Here are the finalists in each of the award categories:

Rising Star - for outstanding 13 to 25-year-olds who show significant talent and potential within any of the cultural and creative sectors

Jake Brannon, Burnley Youth Theatre.

QSM (Queen Street Mill) Young Creatives.

Rachel Kay, Burnley Pantomime Society.

Reuben Lawless, Freelancer.

Promotion of Talent - for behind-the-scenes role models, giving their time and energy (paid or unpaid), to teach and support others to develop their cultural and creative skills

Karen Metcalfe, Burnley Youth Theatre.

Leanne Wharf, Act One Beginners.

Rhiain Thornton, a local entertainer from Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uzma Raziq, Super Slow Way and the British Textile Biennial.

Cultural partnership - to recognise outstanding collaborations between the culture and any other sector(s) such as education, commercial, leisure and health

BA Hons Art and Design, Burnley College University Courses.

Creative Arts and Media at Burnley College.

David Ridehalgh, Burnley Library.

Mechanics Theatre Presents/Down Town.

Gawthorpe Textiles Collection, University of Central Lancashire and Super Slow Way.

Counter Culture, High Street Heritage Action Zone Cultural Consortium.

St John’s Church of England Primary School, Cliviger.

Community - for individuals, groups or organisations actively working to support communities to help them to overcome barriers via cultural and creative activities

Burnley Youth Theatre; Padiham Murals Project, Burnley Council: Padiham Townscape Heritage Initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event - recognising an outstanding cultural festival, performance or event in any discipline that has taken place between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2024: Educate the Kids Ball; British Textile Biennial; Burnley Canal Festival; Burnley Empire Heritage Open Days; Aladdin, Burnley Pantomime Society; Burnley Words Festival.

Independent creative - for individuals in any field who are creating excellent, original work and/or supporting and influencing the development of culture in the borough

Jai Redman, The Salon cultural hub on Lower St James Street;

Jess McGlinchey, singer and teacher.

Cultural organisation - for organisations of any size delivering inspirational and innovative activity

Basics Junior Theatre School.

British Textile Biennial.

Burnley Youth Theatre.

Mid Pennine Arts; Super Slow Way.

Volunteer - recognising the valuable contribution of those who volunteer their time to support or deliver cultural experiences

Burnley Civic Trust Heritage Image Collection Volunteers.

Burnley Film Makers.

Dorothy Creegan, Friends of the Weavers Triangle.

Lancashire Archives and Local History Volunteers at Burnley Library.