Crews extinguish car on fire down a Langho embankment

An investigation is under way after a car was set alight in Langho.

Firefighters from Blackburn attended the incident in Whalley Old Road just before 8-30pm yesterday evening (Sunday).

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "We were called to reports of a fire involving a vehicle which was off the roadway down an embankment.

"When we arrived we found the vehicle well alight and used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire. The fire is being investigated jointly between firefighters and Lancashire Police."