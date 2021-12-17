Covid 19 gloom could not cast a shadow over Burnley theatre school's Peter Pan pantomime

Some of the young performers in Act One Beginners winter showcase A Peter Pan Pantomime

There really wasn't a dry eye in the house as students from the Act One Beginners stage school put on their winter showcase, A Peter Pan Pantomime at the Life Church in Burnley.

From the opening number, with the junior and senior contemporary dancers performing Never Never Land, right though to the final Christmas sing a long where the cast and audience sang along to Shakin' Stevens Merry Christmas Everyone, the show was filled with joy, fun and laughter.

Each year group, from the ages of three to 18 at the stage school, performed their own Peter Pan themed section of the production and they certainly entertained the audience.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the young performers in Act One Beginners winter showcase A Peter Pan Pantomime

It was clear to see this was big moment for some of the youngsters, who are naturally shy, while others bounded on to the stage like enthusiastic puppies.

All the hard work, time and effort that theatre school owners Greg and Leanne Wharf and their team put into this show paid off handsomely.

Act One Beginners is about giving the children the confidence to get up on the stage and sing, dance and act and their performances were an absolute joy to watch.

Each child's individual talent was allowed to shine in the production and the highlights, for me, were the 12 Days of Christmas and the Pirate's Tango performed to the Cell Block Tango of the hit musical Chicago.

Some of the young performers in Act One Beginners winter showcase A Peter Pan Pantomime

The hard work, time and effort that went into this production was clear for anyone to see and the cheers and rounds of applause was well deserved by the young cast.

Some of the young performers in Act One Beginners winter showcase A Peter Pan Pantomime

Some of the young performers in Act One Beginners winter showcase A Peter Pan Pantomime