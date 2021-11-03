Courageous Burnley grandmother of two walks 100 miles in salute to cancer charity that supported her when she needed it the most

Unable to meet in person due to covid restrictions, Freda had to tell her daughter, Laura who lives in the Isle of Man and her son Neal, whose home is in Glossop, via a computer.

Freda was diagnosed with breast cancer in December last year after contacted her GP after discovering a lump.

She said: "You think it won’t happen to you. But it did. Luckily I do regular checks and when I found the lump I just knew it was cancer."

Freda (left) with her sister Susan after completing the challenge to walk 100 miles in a month

The grandmother of two's instincts proved right and in January she had the lump removed.

Due to breast cancer research medics decided that Freda would not benefit from chemotherapy, so she instead underwent an intensive course of radiotherapy and will be on medication for the next five years. The radiotherapy left Freda extremely fatigued and had many side effects, but as someone who has always been fit, healthy and active she has remained strong and positive.

Freda, who is 66 and lives with her husband Lynton, said: "I have more good days than bad now and I am getting on with my life."

Freda was so grateful for the help and support she received from Breast Cancer Now she decided to take part in the charity's challenge to walk 100 miles in October. And Freda, who retired from her job in health and social care in August, has raised the fantastic total of £1,174.

Cheers! Sisters Freda (left) and Susan celebrate their success at walking 100 miles in a month

Joined by her sister Susan Harvey, the amazing duo have covered all parts of the UK in their quest to complete the walking challenge, from routes in Burnley and Padiham to Yaxley in Peterborough, where Susan lives, Cornwall, Walsall, King's Norton in Worcestershire, the Lake District and Cromford in Derbyshire.

Freda, who has two grandchildren, George (four) and six-year-old Edith, said: "The idea was to average 3.2 miles a day.

"We registered with Strava so we knew exactly how many miles we were doing each day.

" I wanted to do something to raise awareness of this fantastic charity which gave me so much support, there was always someone there at the end of the phone."

During the pandemic Freda organised a socially distanced coffee morning for her neighbours in Lingmoor Drive which raised £582 for Macmillan Nurses, in recognition of the care they gave to one of the resident's husbands.

Freda then held a second one when restrictions eased and there was a tombola and also cake and a wine and water stall. The second event made £606 bringing the grand total to £1,188 for the charity.