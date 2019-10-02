County WIs showcase the glory of the garden

A thousand visitors stepped ‘In The Garden’ at this year’s Lancashire Federation of Women’s Institutes annual craft and produce show.

The two day event at the Best Western Garstang Country Hotel provided an opportunity for some 79 Institutes to show off the skills of their members.

Lynn Brown with her prize winning rag doll

The garden theme was reflected in entries ranging from autumnal wreaths to paintings, sewing and cookery displays.

Show administrator and secretary Davida MacKay said: “We had a bright, colourful show. There was all sorts - decorated hats, photography, lots of paintings, wall hangings and chimes from recycled material to 180 knitted or crocheted hedgehogs. Everybody seemed to enjoy it.”

She continued: "It's WIs showing ther talent and expertise - anything practical craft, baking, painting, making preserves.It's something for the members to focus on, come together and have a social occasion. It draws in members from all over Lancashire and Liverpool and Manchester areas."

Nor was it a ladies only show. Davida added: "Men made gingerbread - they had a special recipe and they could enter the garden sculpture class, which was mainly willow weaving."

Davida MacKay at the show

There was a children's section, a new section for those aged 16-18 years and a novices' section for those who had never entered the show before.

Hundreds of WI members entered the charity class or donated items of knitwear for premature to older babies which will be donated to hospitals.

RESULTS

1.ART: Denise Forshaw, Croston WI (A Painting in any Medium)

Show chair Pam Wade with some of the 2019 exhibits

2.COOKER: Ruth Dawson, Quernmore WI (ThreeChocolate Brownies)

3.CRAFT: Mona Lewis, Hoole WI (An Item of Goldwork)

4.HORTICULTURE & FLORAL ART: Pam Robinson, WeetonWI (Natural Foliage in a Container)

5.PAPERCRAFT: Joan McGeever, Heath Charnock WI (A Garden Scrapbook)

6.PHOTOGRAPHY: Jeanette Coppell, Women of Woolton WOW WI (The Pest in My Garden)

7.PRESERVES: Kate Bargh, Overton & District WI (Apple and Blackberry Jelly)

8.CONFECTIONERY, SUGARCRAFT, DECORATED CAKES: Jean West, Cherestanc WI (Own Sugarcraft Interpretation)

9.HAWKSHAW TROPHY: Hoole WI (In the Garden)

10.CO-OPERATIVE: Failsworth & Beyond FaB WI (In the Garden)

11.MEMBER WITH MOST POINTS IN THE NOVICE SECTION: Brenda Wright, Over Hulton WI

12.MEMBER WITH MOST POINTS: Heather Jones, Stretford WI

13.LARGE WI WITH MOST POINTS (over 35 members): Stretford WI

14. SMALL WI WITH MOST POINTS (up to 35 members): Failsworth & Beyond FaB WI

15.WI WITH MOST POINTS PRO RATA (ANNA THOMPSON TROPHY): Stretford WI

16.MEMBER IN HONEY SECTION WITH MOST POINTS: Caroline Coughlin, Balderstone WI (44 points)

17.WI WITH MOST POINTS IN THE HONEY SECTION: Women of Woolton WOW WI

18.BILL POOLE TROPHY for BEST COOKERY IN HONEY SECTION: Christine Hall, Whitechapel & Inglewhite WI

19.BETTY SANDERSON MEMORIAL TROPHY: Bridie Fletcher, Sefton WI