Matthew Smith of Brighter Blooms at Walton le Dale celebrates gaining a gold medal in the Floral Marquee awards for his display of Zantedeschias (also known as Calla lilies) Photo:Fiona Finch

County success at RHS Flower Show Tatton Park 2022

Lancashire nurseries and garden designers excelled at this week’s RHS Flower Show at Tatton Park in Cheshire.

By Fiona Finch
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 4:55 am

Brighter Blooms of Preston, Ashcroft’s of Tarleton and Holden Clough Nurseries from Bolton by Bowland, near Clitheroe, gained gold medals.

Retired fashion designer David Williams of Leyland had the honour of seeing his ‘Paradise Found’ garden created for the show and Elswick in Bloom gained silver for its display in the Greener Borders section.

Meanwhile mammoth vegetable growers and seed merchants William Robinson & Son of Garstang received a silver-gilt medal.

1. RHS Flower Show Tatton Park 2022

Part of the award winning Brighter Bloom's display of pot grown Zantedeschia Photo:Fiona Finch

Photo: Fiona Finch

2. RHS Flower Show Tatton Park 2022

David Williams of Leyland pictured in his garden 'Paradise Found'. David was one of the winners of a RHS and BBC local radio competition to design a planet friendly garden. Photo: Fiona Finch

Photo: Fiona Finch

3. RHS Flower Show Tatton Park 2022

David Williams' garden was inspired in part by Paradise Park in Leyland where wildflowers appeared and grass grew taller during lockdown

Photo: Fiona Finch

4. RHS Flower Show Tatton Park 2022

Gold standard: Chris Ashcroft from Ashcroft's nursery at Tarleton with the gold medal he received for the nursery's grasses display Photo:Fiona Finch

Photo: Fiona Finch

