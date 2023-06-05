Taking place from Friday, June 16th, to Sunday, July 2nd, the event will feature a range of activities, including workshops, readings, stalls, exhibitions and performances and a poetry walk across the town centre.

The aim is to encourage people of all ages to celebrate Burnley and enjoy stories, poems and performances and tap into the topics that they are passionate about.

Andrew Dean, Burnley BID Project Manager, said: “There really is something for everyone taking place over the two weeks thanks to the varied programme of activities that have been organised. You don’t just have to be a writer or love reading to enjoy the festival – it’s an event for all.

Kathryn Halton, whose poem about Burnley is displayed in an empty shop window in the town centre.

“We’ve got music, poetry, writing, theatre, film, storytelling, a record fair and so much more besides. We’re sure you’ll find plenty of events that speak to your creative side.”

Hype is already building in the town centre too after a striking window mural, which features a poem about Burnley by local writer Kathryn Halton, was installed at the end of April in an empty shop unit.

Kathryn’s prose offers a response to a famous piece of work by writer John Cooper Clarke and has been met with pride and support on social media.

The festival, which returns after a four-year hiatus, is being delivered in a partnership between Burnley Business Improvement District (BID), Culturapedia, Charter Walk, Burnley Leisure & Culture, Burnley Markets and Burnley Library. It is also being supported with national lottery funding from Arts Council England.

Kathryn Halton's poem to help celebrate Burnley Words Festival.

Sue Robinson at Culturapedia added: “We are delighted to be working with our Burnley partners to make this celebration of all things ‘wordy’ happen after such a long break. Burnley people have some fantastic stories to tell and they deserve to be heard. If books are your thing, you’ll find them, but we also have family-friendly shows and live poetry performances.

“Everything is either free or pay what you can.”