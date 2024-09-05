Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The countdown is on to the official opening of a hub that will provide a vital service to hundreds of residents in a Burnley neighbourhood.

The Rosegrove Youth and Community Hub, which is now up and running, will be officially opened next month. Situated on the rear car park of the Rosegrove Railway Club, the project has a series of events and activities on the cards for people of all ages, right across the community.

Members of Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch raised the £10,000 needed to make the hub become a reality through a series of events. Several donations were also made to the project from individuals and local shops and businesses, including a generous £500 from one resident.

The hub idea was born when watch volunteers’ co-ordinator Michael Bailey discovered there were a number of elderly residents in the area who were isolated and struggling to cope with rising food costs. He said: “We have always known there was a need for this facility. The hub is for everyone in the community and we are looking forward to welcoming people. Even if you just want to come down for a coffee and a chat please bob in.”

At the moment opening times for the hub are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays from 10am to 11-30am. Kitted out with tables and chairs, books, arts and crafts equipment and also a kitchen area, coffee mornings are held every Monday morning and Tuesday mornings host a computer club so residents can access laptops and the internet for any research they wish to do or to sort out benefit claims. A dominoes club takes place on Wednesday morning.

The neighbourhood watch has set up a community patrons’ scheme for the hub where anyone who wishes to support the project can offer regular donations, starting from £5 a year. Volunteers are also welcome to get on board to help with the running of the hub,

Several events have been planned throughout the coming months, including hanging basket and card making workshops and a Hallowe’en glass painting event aimed at youngsters. Constantly striving to raise funds the neighbourhood watch is also hosting a ‘Bop and Bingo Night’ at the Railway Club in November and in December the annual Winter Wonderland event will be held in the community and tickets are being sold to see a production of Oliver Twist by the Arty-Fact Theatre.

And Michael revealed that plans are on the cards already to extend the hub. He said: “There is so much we want to do here and we would like to build upwards and double the size of the hub.”

The hub will be officially opened in a ceremony on Sunday, October 6th, from 2pm to 4pm. There will be entertainment and pie and peas. For tickets and information about all the other events please go to the Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch facebook page.