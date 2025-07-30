The annual Padiham Duck Race takes place this weekend.

The race is the highlight of a summer fun day on Saturday, ( August 2nd) which includes a funfair, stalls and a tombola, face painting, Punch and Judy show, circus acts and music from well known DJ Scott Noddings-Walker.

Running from 11am to 4pm the ducks go in the water at the Iron Bridge at 1pm and the race will be broadcast live on facebook from Padiham Town Hall at 12-45pm. The lead presenter is well known film maker Kev Furber and his co presenters are the Mayor of Padiham Alun Lewis and Charlotte Steels of Culture Burnley.

The popular event, that draws hundreds of visitors to the town, was launched several years ago by the late Jean Cunningham, a former Mayor of Padiham and town councillor. It is now known affectionately as the ‘world famous’ duck race and one of the highlights of the town’s calendar of events. Money raised from the day will be donated to the Mayor of Padiham’s Community Fund that helps local organisations, groups and charities.

The race is sponsored by Fardella and Bell estate agents and ducks can be bought from their branch in Burnley Road and other shops, pubs and businesses throughout the town. Charged at £1 a head, bets can also be placed on the ducks and there are cash prizes for the winners.