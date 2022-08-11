Councillors to debate controversial plans to turn Burnley property into care home

The proposal for 113 Woodgrove Road in Burnley Wood has been submitted by Residential Child Care Community (North West) Ltd.
Read More
It will be considered by Burnley Council’s development control committee because of 32 objections when it meets tonight.
Most Popular
-
1
North West Air Ambulance lands in Burnley's Thompson Park
-
2
18 photos of charity match featuring ex Burnley FC players who donned their boots in memory of much loved husband, dad and son
-
3
Police investigation continues into Burnley hit-and-run which left elderly man with serious injuries
-
4
Plans submitted to build 34-bedroom care home on land in Padiham
-
5
Devoted staff member hailed as 'heart and soul' of Pendle school steps down after over three decades of service
Planning officers have recommended the scheme for approval with four conditions.
A report to councillors says: “Number 113 Woodgrove Road is a five bedroom end terrace house of traditional stone construction with an enclosed rear yard in an established residential area within the Burnley Wood Conservation Area.
“The applicant wishes to change the use to a children’s care home containing four bedrooms for children plus two bedrooms for staff.
A supporting Statement describes the facility as a proposed ‘therapeutic residential children’s care home’, and the age of residents as between seven and eighteen.
“At least two adult carers will be present at any one time, with potential when operating at capacity for four adult carers during the day plus two at night.
“Each child would be supervised by at least one member of staff whilst outside the building as well as within.
“The are 32 objectors.”
The report says their concerns include parking, noise and disturbance, the risk to local children and pupils of the nearby St. Stephen’s Primary School from ‘gaslighting’ and grooming’, potential impact upon house prices and ability to sell.
The planning officer’s report says: “Whilst this may seem to be an intensification of the site, it is considered that there is little difference between the proposal and the general activity of a family living in a five bedroom home.
“A five bedroom home could reasonably be expected to be occupied by two adults and up to four children living as a family
“Given that the proposal would lead to minimal external changes to the property or its grounds and would retain a residential use, it would not alter the special character of the Conservation Area or affect its significance.”