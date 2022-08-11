Councillors to debate controversial plans to turn Burnley property into care home

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal for 113 Woodgrove Road in Burnley Wood has been submitted by Residential Child Care Community (North West) Ltd.

It will be considered by Burnley Council’s development control committee because of 32 objections when it meets tonight.

Woodgrove Road, Burnley

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning officers have recommended the scheme for approval with four conditions.

A report to councillors says: “Number 113 Woodgrove Road is a five bedroom end terrace house of traditional stone construction with an enclosed rear yard in an established residential area within the Burnley Wood Conservation Area.

“The applicant wishes to change the use to a children’s care home containing four bedrooms for children plus two bedrooms for staff.

A supporting Statement describes the facility as a proposed ‘therapeutic residential children’s care home’, and the age of residents as between seven and eighteen.

“At least two adult carers will be present at any one time, with potential when operating at capacity for four adult carers during the day plus two at night.

“Each child would be supervised by at least one member of staff whilst outside the building as well as within.

“The are 32 objectors.”

The report says their concerns include parking, noise and disturbance, the risk to local children and pupils of the nearby St. Stephen’s Primary School from ‘gaslighting’ and grooming’, potential impact upon house prices and ability to sell.

The planning officer’s report says: “Whilst this may seem to be an intensification of the site, it is considered that there is little difference between the proposal and the general activity of a family living in a five bedroom home.

“A five bedroom home could reasonably be expected to be occupied by two adults and up to four children living as a family