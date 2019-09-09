Councillors reject 125 Whalley homes plan

Proposals to build up to 125 homes on land at Wiswell Lane, Whalley, have been rejected.

The plans for the housing development, which would have included a mixture of two, three and four bedroom homes, submitted by Gary Hoerty Associates on behalf of V. H. Land Partnerships Limited, were turned down at Ribble Valley Borough Council’s Planning and Development Committee meeting.

There were 39 letters of objection submitted to the council about the proposed development.

Local residents raised concerns about increased traffic, highway safety, overdevelopment in Whalley, the scheme altering the character of Wiswell Lane, increase in noise, as well as schools and services being over-subscribed.

Whalley Parish Council and Wiswell Parish Council also objected to the application stating that the pedestrian access to Whalley and Wiswell is non-existent and more pressure will be imposed on the local infrastructure of schools and doctors’ surgeries, as well as car parking in Whalley.

Prior to the meeting, worried local villagers attended a public meeting at the Old Whalley Grammar School to voice their concerns. The meeting was also attended by local councillors.

Speaking after the refusal of the planning application, Whalley councillor Mark Hindle said: “This is a very positive result. There is very little separation between the villages of Wiswell and Whalley because of recent housing development. Plans for more houses being built are very concerning for the people of Whalley as there are problems with traffic and more pressure being placed on local schools and health services.”

Coun. Ged Mirfin added: “Whalley struggles with the high volumes of traffic passing through the village. This would have further added to the congestion and place further pressure on parking spaces which are already in short supply. The development would be hemmed in by a number of extremely busy highways including the A671, making it difficult for vehicles to enter and exit the site.”